Prince Charles opened a bed and breakfast that's just $200 a night — take a look

A view of the Castle of Mey in Scotland.

On the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy, new grandpa Prince Charles opened a bed and breakfast in Scotland — and rooms start at just 160 pounds a night, or about $208. The Granary Lodge, a luxury bed and breakfast formally announced by Prince Charles on May 1 and accepting guests as of Monday, is on the grounds of The Castle of Mey in Caithness, the former retreat and residence for Prince Charles' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who owned the property between 1952 and 1996, according to a representative for The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

The Granary Lodge

The Granary Lodge, which is walking distance to the castle (now a tourist attraction along with the garden), was converted from a former granary or storage building and an adjacent cottage.

John Baikie

The bed and breakfast has 10 bedrooms, including two luxury suites. A freshly cooked breakfast is included in the stay and "made from quality, locally sourced ingredients," according to the website. Inside the lodge, the royal family is featured in the photos that hang in the hallway.

John Baikie

A main gathering area has arched ceilings, exposed beams and a large rug.

John Baikie

The guest rooms are cozy.

John Baikie

The bathroom to at least one suite has a bathtub, dual vanity, large floor mirror and a separate shower.

John Baikie

Outside of the lodge, Caithness is known for its dramatic cliffs and coastal views, and the region is home to distilleries and castles that attract tourists.

