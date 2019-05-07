Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Prince Charles opened a bed and breakfast that's just $200 a night — take a look

A view of the Castle of Mey in Scotland.
Andrew Milligan | Getty Images

On the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy, new grandpa Prince Charles opened a bed and breakfast in Scotland — and rooms start at just 160 pounds a night, or about $208.

The Granary Lodge, a luxury bed and breakfast formally announced by Prince Charles on May 1 and accepting guests as of Monday, is on the grounds of The Castle of Mey in Caithness, the former retreat and residence for Prince Charles' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who owned the property between 1952 and 1996, according to a representative for The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

The Granary Lodge

The Granary Lodge, which is walking distance to the castle (now a tourist attraction along with the garden), was converted from a former granary or storage building and an adjacent cottage.

John Baikie

The bed and breakfast has 10 bedrooms, including two luxury suites. A freshly cooked breakfast is included in the stay and "made from quality, locally sourced ingredients," according to the website.

Inside the lodge, the royal family is featured in the photos that hang in the hallway.

John Baikie

A main gathering area has arched ceilings, exposed beams and a large rug.

John Baikie

The guest rooms are cozy.

John Baikie

The bathroom to at least one suite has a bathtub, dual vanity, large floor mirror and a separate shower.

John Baikie

Outside of the lodge, Caithness is known for its dramatic cliffs and coastal views, and the region is home to distilleries and castles that attract tourists.

The development of the Granary Lodge was managed by The Prince's Foundation, of which Prince Charles is president, and will be owned and operated by The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

The opening of the lodge was a multi-million dollar development, according to the Trust, and aims to attract more tourism to the North Highlands of Scotland, according to a statement from The Prince's Foundation.

Profits "will go towards maintaining and operating the estate as a tourist destination," according to a tweet from Clarence House.

Don't miss:

The most expensive resort in the world costs $100,000 a night — here's what you get

This company will pay someone $10,000 to travel across America and Canada

9 best insider tricks to help you travel super cheap

VIDEO1:1901:19
This $100,000-per-night private island is the world's most expensive resort
Life

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

A view of the Castle of Mey in Scotland.
Andrew Milligan | Getty Images
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact