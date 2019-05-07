Tariffs just a 'sideshow'? The big battle the US and China may need to resolve is on tech

5G logo is seen on an android mobile phone with Huawei logo on the background.

The U.S. and China want to be world leaders in technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence — and that could be a key hurdle in resolving trade frictions between the two, experts have told CNBC.

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that the U.S. would raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from the current 10% rate by Friday, and was planning to hit another $325 billion in imports with 25% duties "shortly."

Nevertheless, experts are still hopeful a trade agreement between the two sides will be reached. That's on the back of China confirming that Vice Premier Liu He and other officials will still visit Washington for another round of trade talks, despite reports that Beijing was considering backing out of the scheduled trip.

"A deal of some sort is still likely," William Hobbs, chief investment officer at Barclays Investment Solutions, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe " Tuesday. It may be the case that Trump — who once called himself a "Tariff Man" — felt emboldened to put pressure on China given recent positive U.S. economic indicators, Hobbs said.

But the big issue looking ahead, one analyst says, is the two countries' race toward new technologies. The battle to dominate 5G, for instance, has seen Huawei face intense political pressure from the U.S. amid fears its equipment could be used by the Chinese government for spying.