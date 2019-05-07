US futures point to triple-digit losses as trade tensions remain in focus

Skip Navigation
Liu is still set to join trade talks this week, as US says...

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.

Flipkart co-founder explains why foreign firms may struggle to...

Many foreign companies find it tough to succeed in India, and one reason, according to Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, is their inability to...

Asia Pacific stocks mixed as investors digest renewed US-China...

Stocks in Asia were mixed during Tuesday afternoon trade amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and China after Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods will rise on Friday.

Chinese delegation will come to the US for trade talks after...

The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...

Journalists jailed in Myanmar released after more than 500 days...

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested on the evening of Dec. 12, 2017, at the time when they were working on an investigation into the massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and...

China would still have room to maneuver around increased US...

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is still set to join a delegation of Chinese negotiators this week in Washington, but the latest development between the world's largest economies...

Mnuchin won't release Trump's tax returns: No 'legitimate...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...

Anadarko says Occidental's buyout offer is superior to Chevron...

Anadarko intends to cancel a $33 billion buyout deal with Chevron after its board determined a rival offer from Occidental was superior.

Asian traders are set for new metals contracts

The London Metal Exchange is setting its sights on Asian retail investors with the launch of dollar-denominated mini contracts for six base metals in the coming months, CEO...

Gundlach says volatile interest rates ahead can make investors a...

The bond king isn't sure which way bond yields are headed, but he does see a good bet that they'll move a lot.

Zac Posen needed a team of engineers to pull off his vision for...

"I started to learn with different materials [in 3D printing] what was possible, what's not possible," Posen said. "And really the answer is, almost everything is possible."

US vice president to offer 'carrots' to Venezuela military and...

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set on Tuesday to offer new incentives to Venezuela's military to turn against President Nicolas Maduro, responding to an attempted uprising...

US futures point to triple-digit losses as trade tensions remain in focus

Key Points
  • Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join a delegation in the United States this week, raising hopes of a trade agreement despite the latest round of duties.
  • On the data front, there is job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) due at 10 a.m. ET; and consumer credit numbers due at 3 p.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday morning, as market participants continued to monitor trade relations between the U.S. and China.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 148 points, indicating a negative open of more than 150 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also lower.

Wall Street ended Monday's session lower but showing a recovery of the bulk of its earlier losses. Traders believed that Beijing and Washington will reach a deal despite the latest escalation of tariffs.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would raise current tariffs 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday. In a Twitter post, he also threatened to impose an extra 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join a delegation in the United States this week, raising hopes of a trade agreement despite the latest round of duties.

In the corporate world, AB InBev, Mylan, Cinemark, Lyft, Petrobras and Western Union will report their latest results.

On the data front, there is job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) due at 10 a.m. ET; and consumer credit numbers due at 3 p.m. ET.