The US is terrible at building high-speed rail — here's why

China has the world's fastest and largest high-speed rail network — more than 19,000 miles, the vast majority of which was built in the past decade.
Japan's bullet trains can reach nearly 200 miles per hour and date to the 1960s. They have moved more than 9 billion people without a single passenger causality. casualty
France began service of the high-speed TGV train in 1981 and the rest of Europe quickly followed.
But the U.S. has no true high-speed trains, aside from sections of Amtrak's Acela line in the Northeast Corridor. The Acela can reach 150 mph for only 34 miles of its 457-mile span. Its average speed between New York and Boston is about 65 mph.
California's high-speed rail system is under construction, but whether it will ever get completed as intended is uncertain.
Watch the video to see why the U.S. continues to fail with high-speed trains, and some companies that are trying to fix that.