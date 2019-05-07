The US is terrible at building high-speed rail — here's why

Skip Navigation
Sell-off accelerates, Dow drops 550 points on growing trade-war...

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Jeffrey Gundlach sees better than 50% chance for new tariffs

"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.

These sectors worry Wall Street analysts in the ongoing U.S....

Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.

Cramer: US companies still in China being told they have...

People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.

Amazon Alexa can now help you get a jump on the day as soon as...

Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...

Goldman Sachs: Stick with stocks immune to a trade war

For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the national debt is 'totally...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is flagging risks in the rising U.S. deficit.

Disney delays 'Avatar 2,' sets dates for three 'Star Wars' films

Walt Disney pushed back the release of science-fiction sequel "Avatar 2" by a year to December 2021 and announced it will debut new "Star Wars" films in December 2022, 2024...

If these stocks break down, then you know the trade war is...

A downturn in the semiconductor space would be a meaningful warning sign in the trade war with China, J.P. Morgan says.

Jeremy Siegel: Stocks could drop 10% to 20% if China and US 'dig...

Since Trump's threat to raise tariffs on more Chinese goods, the market now projects no more than a 70% chance of a resolution of the trade war, Siegel says.

Here's the No. 1 destination for retirees looking to relocate

Once again, Florida is the most attractive destination for seniors over age 60, according to SmartAsset's annual study on where retirees are moving.

The US is terrible at building high-speed rail — here's why

Jeniece Pettitt
Adam Isaak
VIDEO16:1016:10
Why the U.S. continues to fail with high-speed rail
China has the world's fastest and largest high-speed rail network — more than 19,000 miles, the vast majority of which was built in the past decade.

Japan's bullet trains can reach nearly 200 miles per hour and date to the 1960s. They have moved more than 9 billion people without a single passenger causality. casualty

France began service of the high-speed TGV train in 1981 and the rest of Europe quickly followed.

But the U.S. has no true high-speed trains, aside from sections of Amtrak's Acela line in the Northeast Corridor. The Acela can reach 150 mph for only 34 miles of its 457-mile span. Its average speed between New York and Boston is about 65 mph.

California's high-speed rail system is under construction, but whether it will ever get completed as intended is uncertain.

Watch the video to see why the U.S. continues to fail with high-speed trains, and some companies that are trying to fix that.