Your first trade for Tuesday, May 7

If Trump slaps China with threatened tariffs, the consumer could...

Analysts say if Trump follows through, U.S. consumers will be the ones to pick up the tab on apparel, shoes, toys and electronics.

Trump reignites the China trade war — here's how we got here

Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.

Liu is still set to join trade talks this week, as US says...

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.

Samsung folding phone orders will be automatically canceled by...

Samsung says if customers have until May 31 to decide if they want to keep their order.

Trump administration's message on Iran: 'Don't do business with...

President Trump signals the U.S. won't stand for Tehran's "support of terrorism" and threats to restart its nuclear program, Energy Secretary Rick Perry tells CNBC.

Unsophisticated investors overreact on 'Medicare for All,' warns...

Health-care stocks are underperforming the market because of investor alarm over political "slogans" from Democrats, says former Aetna CEO Ronald Williams.

Mnuchin won't release Trump's tax returns: No 'legitimate...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...

Lyft is down 30% since trade debut. Its first earnings are about...

Lyft shares are down 30% since its trade debut in late March, and now the rideshare company is preparing for another first: earnings as a public company, which will hit the...

Investor 'type' gives insight into their priorities, advisor...

By splitting investors into two categories based on general investing attitudes, researchers found other points of agreement within the groups.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter is thinking about selling his...

Schnatter has solicited financial advisors' help about selling all or part of his 31% stake in the pizza chain, according to an SEC filing.

Here's how 'Avengers: Endgame' made so much money at the box...

"Avengers: Endgame's" meteoric rise to the top of the box office wasn't luck. A combination of debuting in more than 50 countries, including China, during its opening weekend...

Rick Perry: It is time for America to boost its AI dominance

The energy secretary announced that the DOE partnered with Cray and AMD to build Frontier, three new machines with an exascale system, at Oak Ridge National Lab, capable of up...

Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, May 7

Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Intel.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Regional Banking ETF.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Boeing.

Guy Adami was a buyer of HCA Holdings

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Dan Nathan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long SMH June Put Spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.