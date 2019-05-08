Asia markets set to decline amid US-China trade jitters

An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.Market Insiderread more
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...Politicsread more
Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.Marketsread more
Technology is often espoused as a great leveler, but it could also play a major role in perpetuating the gender gap in employment, according to a new report from the IMF.Closing The Gapread more
The report released Tuesday said Coke retained the right to "quash studies progressing unfavorably" or "pressure researchers using the threat of termination" in at least five...Health and Scienceread more
Florida businessman Barry Honig appears to no longer want to settle with the SEC in a case it called "classic pump-and-dump schemes," according to a Tuesday filing.Business Newsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.Trading Nationread more
"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 7.Market Insiderread more
People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.Investingread more
Shares in Asia were poised to decline at the open on Wednesday as investors continued to digest U.S.-China trade developments that sent U.S. stocks tumbling overnight.
Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,660, lower than the benchmark index's last close at 21,923.72.
Shares in Australia were also set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,233.0, trailing the ASX 200's last close at 6,295.70.
Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 473.39 points to close at 25,965.09 — its biggest drop since January 3. The Dow had dropped as much as 648.77 points at its low of the trading day. The S&P 500 slipped 1.65% on the day to 2,884.05 while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.96% to close at 7,963.76.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters that the U.S. will increase levies on Chinese imports on Friday.
Lighthizer's comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump's tweeted that current tariffs of 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods would be raised to 25% on Friday. Trump also threatened to impose an extra 25% levy on another $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."
The Cboe Volatility Index, a measure of the 30-day implied volatility of the S&P 500 known as the "VIX" or the "fear gauge," hit a fresh high of 21.09 on Tuesday, its highest level since January 22.
The latest developments have sent markets across the globe reeling, following earlier indications that the U.S. and China could be close to ending their protracted trade war. Just last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The New York Times that negotiations were in the "final laps. "
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.628 after rising from levels below 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.23 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 110.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7012 from levels around $0.704 seen yesterday
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Yun Li contributed to this report.