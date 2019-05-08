Asia markets set to decline amid US-China trade jitters

Shares in Asia were poised to decline at the open on Wednesday as investors continued to digest U.S.-China trade developments that sent U.S. stocks tumbling overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,660, lower than the benchmark index's last close at 21,923.72.

Shares in Australia were also set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,233.0, trailing the ASX 200's last close at 6,295.70.