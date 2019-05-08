Hackers steal over $40 million worth of bitcoin from one of the world's-largest cryptocurrency exchanges

A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is seen on September 04 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Hackers have stolen over $40 million worth of bitcoin from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, the company said on Tuesday.

Binance said the hackers ran off with over 7,000 bitcoin and used a variety of attack methods to carry out the "large scale security breach" which occurred on Tuesday.

They also managed to get some user information such as two-factor authentication codes, which are required to log in to a Binance account.

The cryptocurrency exchange was able to trace the stolen bitcoin to a single wallet, it said.

"The hackers had the patience to wait, and execute well-orchestrated actions through multiple seemingly independent accounts at the most opportune time," Binance said in a statement.

"The transaction is structured in a way that passed our existing security checks. It was unfortunate that we were not able to block this withdrawal before it was executed. Once executed, the withdrawal triggered various alarms in our system. We stopped all withdrawals immediately after that."