Hackers steal over $40 million worth of bitcoin from one of the world's-largest cryptocurrency exchanges

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Hackers steal over $40 million in bitcoin from a major...

Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...

Technologyread more

Trump tax returns from 1985-1994 reportedly show $1 billion in...

U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...

Politicsread more

Asia markets slip amid US-China trade jitters

Shares in Asia declined in Wednesday morning trade as investors continued to digest U.S.-China trade developments that sent U.S. stocks tumbling overnight.

Asia Marketsread more

Trade war fears crush stocks and sell-off could keep going if...

An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.

Market Insiderread more

Lyft posts large loss in its first quarterly report as a public...

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Technologyread more

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Marketsread more

Trump 'conscience' rule for medical providers facing legal...

Critics are assailing the Trump administration's so-called "conscience" rule that allows health-care providers to refuse medical treatment to people, even in emergencies.

Politicsread more

Technology could widen the gender employment gap, the IMF warns

Technology is often espoused as a great leveler, but it could also play a major role in perpetuating the gender gap in employment, according to a new report from the IMF.

Closing The Gapread more

Report says Coke's academic research funding gives it right to...

The report released Tuesday said Coke retained the right to "quash studies progressing unfavorably" or "pressure researchers using the threat of termination" in at least five...

Health and Scienceread more

School shooting in Colorado kills one, wounds eight students

Two students opened fire Tuesday inside a charter school in an affluent suburban Denver community not far from Columbine High School, killing a teenager and wounding eight,...

U.S. Newsread more

No settlement expected in $27 million SEC 'market manipulation'...

Florida businessman Barry Honig appears to no longer want to settle with the SEC in a case it called "classic pump-and-dump schemes," according to a Tuesday filing.

Business Newsread more

Dow drops 470 points on growing trade-war threat

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Hackers steal over $40 million worth of bitcoin from one of the world's-largest cryptocurrency exchanges

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
Key Points
  • Hackers stole 7,000 bitcoin from major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the platform said.
  • They used a variety of methods to carry out the “large scale security breach, " according to the exchange.
  • Binance said it would cover the incident “in full” and no user funds will be affected.
A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is seen on September 04 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
S3studio | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Hackers have stolen over $40 million worth of bitcoin from Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, the company said on Tuesday.

Binance said the hackers ran off with over 7,000 bitcoin and used a variety of attack methods to carry out the "large scale security breach" which occurred on Tuesday.

They also managed to get some user information such as two-factor authentication codes, which are required to log in to a Binance account.

The cryptocurrency exchange was able to trace the stolen bitcoin to a single wallet, it said.

"The hackers had the patience to wait, and execute well-orchestrated actions through multiple seemingly independent accounts at the most opportune time," Binance said in a statement.

"The transaction is structured in a way that passed our existing security checks. It was unfortunate that we were not able to block this withdrawal before it was executed. Once executed, the withdrawal triggered various alarms in our system. We stopped all withdrawals immediately after that."

Binance said the theft occurred from the company's so-called "hot wallet," which accounts for about 2% of its total bitcoin holdings. A wallet is a digital means of storing cryptocurrency. A "hot wallet" is one that is connected to the internet as opposed to a "cold" one which stores digital coins offline.

Deposits and withdrawals on Binance's platform will remain suspended but trading will be allowed.

Binance also warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices."

However, the company said that it will cover the incident "in full" and no users' funds will be affected.

The hack comes after a recent rally in bitcoin. The price of the digital coin is about 9% higher over the past week.

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.