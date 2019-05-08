Branding the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization could rattle US allies in the Middle East

The Trump administration is seeking to label the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization — a move that would allow the U.S. to impose broad sanctions against the Islamist group, which has millions of members across the Middle East.

But it could rattle U.S. relations with several allies in the region.

Experts say the plan could cut funding for humanitarian programs, weaken the validity of U.S. terrorism listings, project hostility toward Muslims and play into the whims of autocratic leaders.

"This would not be in the interest of the U.S., partly because I think the Muslim Brotherhood doesn't meet the criteria, and partly because I think it would cause various kinds of complications and potential problems," said Anthony Dworkin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The plan was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. Sanders told the Times, "The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process."

The White House declined to comment for this article. A State Department spokesperson said the department "doesn't discuss deliberations or the potential deliberations of [its] designations process."

The administration had weighed the idea as early as 2017 but ultimately dropped it as nonviable until President Donald Trump's April 9 meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. El-Sissi pushed the issue, according to The New York Times, and found a receptive ear.

El-Sissi's government has cracked down on the group, which it views as a source of political opposition. Egypt, as well as U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization, saying the group's ideology conflicts with that of a sovereign state, making it a threat to national security.

While el-Sissi was meeting with Trump, his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner was getting pressure from the Saudis and UAE to revisit the idea, the Times reported. Several administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, are reportedly on board as are other Trump advisors who have long considered the group radical.