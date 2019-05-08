The budget breakdown of a 22-year-old who lives 'comfortably' on $55,000 a year in LA

When it comes to saving for the future, there are equations you can follow, such as, "you should save 15% of your income for retirement," says Westlin. "But at the end of the day, it really comes down to everybody's own personal situation."

That's why Parkinson can benefit from thinking about when she wants to retire and how much she'd like to spend in retirement. It'll help her determine exactly how much she needs to save in order to reach those goals.

"It's great that she's focused on trying to up her 401(k) and save more, but by setting a clear goal, we can then determine how much she actually needs to save," Westlin says. "As long as she's saving that much, how she uses the rest of her money is totally up to her, whether it's spent or used on additional savings."

Besides retirement, it's smart to set other savings goals. In Parkinson's case, she's already built a solid emergency fund that would cover her for three to six months and she doesn't have any debt. That means the $400 that she's sending to a high-yield savings account can go towards any other financial goal she may have, says Westlin, like buying a home or paying for a wedding.

She could also put that $400 in an additional retirement plan, like a Roth IRA, curate a diverse mix of funds herself or use a robo-advisor, which would manage a portfolio for her. Another option, he adds, is to invest it in a target-date fund, which are pre-structured funds created to hit certain goals over a specified period of time.

Any of these options will "make her money work a bit harder," says Westlin.

