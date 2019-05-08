One of China's biggest pharma stocks is falling in value by 10% every day

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Office Depot, Lyft,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

China has backtracked on nearly all aspects of the US draft trade...

The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.

Traderead more

Trump defends tax tactics after NYT probe about his losses: 'It...

"You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes.... almost all real estate developers did – and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport," Trump tweets.

Politicsread more

Hackers steal over $40 million in bitcoin from a major...

Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...

Technologyread more

Trump tax returns from 1985-1994 reportedly show $1 billion in...

U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...

Politicsread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Pinterest, US...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Nancy Pelosi on impeaching AG William Barr: 'Nothing is off the...

Pelosi's comments at a Washington Post event come hours before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a vote on whether to hold Barr in contempt.

Politicsread more

Weekly mortgage applications rise 2.7% in a strong week for...

After pulling back for several weeks, homebuyers stepped back into the mortgage market last week.

Real Estateread more

This year's big-tech sell-offs have been 'bear traps'

Every time the Nasdaq 100 has sold off by more than 2% in 2019 it has reversed to hit a new high, one technical analyst notes.

Trading Nationread more

Markets are worrying about slower global growth again

Higher tariffs and the absence of a trade deal will force investors to lower estimates for global GDP, global earnings growth and the earnings multiple associated with higher...

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

How analysts think Chevron will respond to getting dumped by...

Chevron has a major decision to make after Anadarko decided to ditch a deal with the oil major and sell its business to Occidental.

Energyread more

A May pullback should set stage for rally to all-time highs, BofA...

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's Stephen Suttmeier highlights two charts that suggest stocks will rebound and hit new highs this year.

Futures Nowread more
China Markets

One of China's biggest pharma stocks is falling in value by 10% every day

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • Kangmei Pharmaceutical stock is falling in value by 10% every day.
  • The firm has admitted a major error in reporting its 2017 cash position.
  • Chinese trading rules mean the stock can only fall a maximum 10% for every session.
A woman sorting medicine in the pharmacy of the Yueyang Hospital, part of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, in Shanghai.
JOHANNES EISELE | AFP | Getty Images

Shares of a Chinese pharmaceutical firm, which admitted overstating cash holdings by $4.4 billion, have fallen by around 10% every day since the "error" was first revealed.

On April 30, Kangmei Pharmaceutical, said in a filing to the market its 2017 cash position had been overstated. The stock immediately slumped 10% before the day's losses were limited by Chinese trading rules.

In every subsequent trading day since the filing, and amid a wider sell-off for Chinese indexes, the firm's share price has opened for trade before immediately falling by the 10% limit before being halted. The stock is now down 25% year-to-date and it's also seen the value of its corporate bonds plummet.

Company chairman and founder, Ma Xingtian, described the overstatement as an "accounting error" that had come about after rapid expansion had "led to loopholes in internal control and financial management."

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CRSC) has previously asked the company to explain why interest accruing from its stated cash holding was so low. Following the latest revelations, the CRSC is yet to rule on whether the firm will now be delisted from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Institutional owners of the Chinese pharmaceutical company include funds run by Norway's sovereign wealth giant, Norges Bank Investment Management.

Kangmei, a producer of traditional Chinese medicines, is the latest example of firms in China that have suddenly revealed poor trading positions.

Defaults for Chinese corporate bonds — issued in both U.S. dollars and the Chinese yuan — soared last year, according to numbers provided to CNBC by both Singapore bank DBS and Japan's Nomura bank.

Firms in China are facing tighter monetary conditions and are finding it harder to rollover their borrowing to pay down debt.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) slackened the reserve requirement rules on Chinese banks, in a bid to encourage lending to cash-strapped firms. However, encouragement from Beijing is not proving to be a guarantee of success.

"Availability of credit for refinancing remains tight despite repeated monetary easing by (the) PBOC," DBS has previously said, before adding: "Commercial banks have remained cautious in lending to private companies and financially wobbly state-owned enterprises."

At the same time, Chinese lawmakers have attempted to rein in lending by the country's shadow banking sector which has created a credit crunch for firms that can't issue bonds.