Cramer's lightning round: I have no energy for these energy companies

Extended Stay Inc.: "It's got a decent yield, but you know what I'm not shying away, it's Marriott. Marriott with [CEO] Arne Sorenson. That's our play."

LendingTree Inc.: "Look, it's [CEO] Doug Lebda. I've known Doug for 20 years ... I think he's great. I think with lower interest rates, it remains one of my favorites. There were some people shorting the stock. They got completely run over. They became roadkill. Good for Doug."

Equinor ASA: "It's got alternative energy .. and you know what: I have no energy for energy companies. We're not gonna do it."