Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: I have no energy for these energy companies

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Extended Stay Inc.: "It's got a decent yield, but you know what I'm not shying away, it's Marriott. Marriott with [CEO] Arne Sorenson. That's our play."

LendingTree Inc.: "Look, it's [CEO] Doug Lebda. I've known Doug for 20 years ... I think he's great. I think with lower interest rates, it remains one of my favorites. There were some people shorting the stock. They got completely run over. They became roadkill. Good for Doug."

Equinor ASA: "It's got alternative energy .. and you know what: I have no energy for energy companies. We're not gonna do it."

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
MAR
---
EQNR
---
TREE
---
STAY
---