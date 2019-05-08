Wealth manager: 'The solution to your money problems isn't more money'—it's this

Most Americans, 60%, don't have enough in savings to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense. And more than one in five, 21%, aren't saving at all.

That said, "the solution to your money problems isn't more money," wealth manager and best-selling author David Bach writes in his 2019 book "The Latte Factor."

Instead, he says, the answer lies in forming "new habits."

Bach recommends you rethink the way you spend — and start with the small stuff. Think about any regular inessential expenses you may have, like your morning coffee or overpriced lunch, and consider which might be worth cutting back on. If you invest what you save, that money could grow substantially, he points out, thanks to compound interest.