Disney pops on earnings beat

Disney popped about 2% after reporting earnings and revenue that beat analyst estimates for its second quarter 2019.

Here's how Disney's report compared to analysts' estimates:

Earnings per share: $1.61 per share, ex-items, versus $1.58 per share expected, per Refinitiv survey of analysts

Disney's stock has been on a tear this year, up more than 22% since the beginning of 2019 with a market cap topping $240 billion as it's shown it can keep pace with cash-flush tech companies. Disney closed its $71 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets during the second quarter, which will be reflected in the report. The acquisition brings popular Fox titles like "The Simpsons" under the Disney brand to further plump up its direct-to-consumer offerings.

Disney's direct-to-consumer segment grew 15% year over year, coming in at $955 million, the company said. Disney said operating losses more than doubled as a result of investments into ESPN+, the upcoming launch of Disney+, and consolidation of Hulu, in which which Disney now has a controlling stake.

In April, Disney unveiled Disney+, which will debut later this year at a cost of only $6.99 a month. The presentation buoyed the stock while shaking Netflix investors' confidence. Disney's 60% stake in Hulu also seems to be paying off, with the ad-supported streaming service saying this month it now has 26.8 million paid subscribers — adding twice as many U.S. subscribersin 2019 as Netflix did in its first quarter.

Analysts will likely be paying attention to Disney's guidance since several key revenue-drivers are expected to launch later in the year. Analysts are expecting much larger revenue for Disney's fiscal third quarter, with a consensus estimate of $21.09 billion, according to Refinitiv. Disney+ will officially roll out in November and the company's $1 billion Star Wars-themed expansion at Disneyland is set to open May 31. Reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge sold out within two hours.

Not to mention Disney's blockbuster hit, "Avengers: Endgame," which broke $2 billion in ticket sales in 11 days. Ticket sales for the movie, which officially opened April 26, will be reflected in Disney's next report.

