Facebook chooses London as base to develop WhatsApp's mobile payments service

The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...Politicsread more
Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...Technologyread more
Small business confidence remains high, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. Main Street owners see more good times ahead, with a majority...CNBC | SurveyMonkey Small Business Surveyread more
The U.S. Justice Department suggested on Tuesday that it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress.Politicsread more
The S&P 500 is tracking for its worst week of the year, and Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com says it could get far worse if the index does not hold key levels of support.Trading Nationread more
Drivers are also expected to stage protests against Uber and Lyft in at least eight cities around the U.S., including New York, Chicago and San Francisco.Technologyread more
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.Technologyread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced his country would end its compliance with two key conditions of the Iranian nuclear deal.World Politicsread more
The report released Tuesday said Coke retained the right to "quash studies progressing unfavorably" or "pressure researchers using the threat of termination" in at least five...Health and Scienceread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is adding privacy features to Google Maps and giving users more control over data storage.Technologyread more
Facebook has selected London as the center to develop WhatsApp's drive into the mobile payments industry.
The messaging service will ramp up hiring, taking on 100 new software engineers for its payments platform. Most of the hires will be based in London, with additional roles in Dublin.
"We're eager to work with some of the best technical and operational experts in both London and Dublin to take WhatsApp into its second decade," Matt Idema, WhatsApp's chief operating officer, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
"WhatsApp is a truly global service and these teams will help us provide WhatsApp payments and other great features for our users everywhere."
The news was first reported by the Financial Times.
The move to choose London over a U.S. city could be seen as tactical, given that WhatsApp is widely used in the U.K. and its capital city is considered a hub for fintech.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been bullish on the firm's push into payments. The social network's payments play could put it on course to compete with PayPal's Venmo and a host of other money transfer apps.
"I believe it should be as easy to send money to someone as it is to send a photo," Zuckerberg said at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference last month.
The company has been testing the payments feature on WhatsApp with 1 million users in India. Zuckerberg has said the payments product will roll out in other countries later this year.
The messaging platform, which enables end-to-end encryption, has 1.5 billion users worldwide. Facebook is trying to promote itself as a privacy-focused company after a year of scandal.
It's also looking to integrate the messaging functions of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The planned integration is reportedly aimed at incorporating end-to-end encryption across the different apps.
The global payments industry attracted $1.9 trillion in revenue in 2017, according to data from McKinsey. The mobile payments segment in particular has seen rapid adoption growth in countries like India and China.