Italy hits back after EU raises concerns over Rome's growing deficit

China says its April trade surplus was $13.84 billion, far below...

China posted a big miss in its overall trade surplus for April, as exports fell unexpectedly and imports surprisingly rose.

Nasdaq: Pipeline for Chinese companies listing in US is stronger...

"It seems like we will have over 40 IPOs from China, [which] are coming to the U.S. this year. So [2019] could be the strongest year ever," said Bob McCooey, chairman of...

Hackers steal over $40 million in bitcoin from a major...

Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...

Oracle is laying off more than 900 people in China, reports say

U.S. database and cloud computing company Oracle is planning to lay off more than 900 people from its China operations, local media reported, citing an internal announcement...

Justice Department threatens complete withholding of unredacted...

The U.S. Justice Department suggested on Tuesday that it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress.

Asia markets slip amid tariffs fears while Chinese trade data...

Shares in Asia Pacific slipped as investors digested ongoing developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, which sent stateside shares tumbling overnight.

Trump tax returns from 1985-1994 reportedly show $1 billion in...

U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...

Trade war fears crush stocks and sell-off could keep going if...

An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.

Lyft posts large loss in its first quarterly report as a public...

Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.

Here's what it looks like if Trump starts a trade war with China...

Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.

Trump 'conscience' rule for medical providers facing legal...

Critics are assailing the Trump administration's so-called "conscience" rule that allows health-care providers to refuse medical treatment to people, even in emergencies.

Technology could widen the gender employment gap, the IMF warns

Technology is often espoused as a great leveler, but it could also play a major role in perpetuating the gender gap in employment, according to a new report from the IMF.

Europe News

Italy hits back after EU raises concerns over Rome's growing deficit

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • At the same time, the estimates from the European Commission also indicate that Italy could be in breach of the EU's fiscal rules in 2020, given that European countries are not meant to have a deficit higher than 3%.
  • Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday the economic forecasts "seem ungenerous" and show a "prejudiced attitude," the Italian news agency Ansa reported.
Giuseppe Conte, Italy's prime minister, gestures as he speaks during an interview at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. 
Alessia Peirdomenico | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The spat between Italy and the European Commission has resurfaced after the Italian government slammed the Brussels-based institution's economic forecasts as "ungenerous" and "bogus."

The European Commission — the EU's executive arm — presented Tuesday its latest economic forecasts, where the Italian budget deficit is seen hitting 2.5% of its GDP (gross domestic product) this year and rising to 3.5% in 2020.

These forecasts suggest that Italy will not respect previous commitments with Brussels that stated the country's 2019 budget deficit would not go beyond 2.04%. At the same time, the estimates from the European Commission also indicate that Italy could be in breach of the EU's fiscal rules in 2020, given that European countries are not meant to have a deficit higher than 3%.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday the economic forecasts "seem ungenerous" and show a "prejudiced attitude," the Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Furthermore, the anti-establishment party Five Star Movement, one of the two forming the coalition government, also said that the European Commission was trying to "hit this government politically by using bogus estimates," Ansa reported.

According to the European Commission, certain measures put forward by the Italian government will not be enough to offset higher spending levels.

The Italian 2019 deficit was the subject of heated discussions between Rome and Brussels at the end of last year. Rome had told Brussels that it would lower some of its spending plans for 2019, so its deficit would not go beyond a target of 2.04%. But initially it wanted to increase spending to 2.4% of GDP for 2019. However, that threshold was lowered after the Commission raised concerns about the country's debt levels and hinted at disciplinary action for Italy.

The European Commission forecasts also revealed Tuesday that Italy — the euro zone's third largest economy — will be the slowest growing economy in the EU during 2019. Growth projections showed a mere 0.1% for GDP growth this year. Italy has the second-largest debt pile in the EU and, according to the latest forecasts by Brussels, the Italian debt-to-GDP ratio will hit 133% this year and rise to 135% in 2020.