Politics

Nancy Pelosi on impeaching Attorney General William Barr: 'Nothing is off the table'

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that "nothing is off table" when asked about impeaching Attorney General William Barr.
  • Pelosi's comments come hours before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a vote on whether to hold Barr in contempt.
  • Pelosi also says that she believes Barr ought to be held in contempt.
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives during her weekly press conference on Thursday morning. Pelosi is asserting that Attorney General Robert Barr has committed a crime by lying to Congress.
Aurora Samperio | NurPhoto | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that "nothing is off table" when asked about impeaching Attorney General William Barr.

Pelosi's comments at a Washington Post event come hours before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a vote on whether to hold Barr in contempt for the Justice Department's refusal to give Congress special counsel Robert Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.

Pelosi, the top-ranking Democrat in the House, also said at the Post's event Wednesday morning that she believes Barr ought to be held in contempt.

"Yes, I think that the attorney general should be held in contempt," she said.

When the Post asked Pelosi,  "Is impeachment of Mr. Barr on the table?" she responded: "Well, nothing is off the table."

"I wish everyone would take a deep breath and be almost prayerful about this," Pelosi added.

Democrats have criticized Barr heavily for his handling of Mueller's report on Russia's election meddling, possible Trump-campaign coordination with the Kremlin and possible obstruction of justice by Trump. Their attacks only grew following Barr's appearances testifying before congressional committees, where some top Democratic lawmakers — including Pelosi — say the attorney general was untruthful.

"He lied to Congress," Pelosi said last week. "If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.