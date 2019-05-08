Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils $100 billion plan to combat the opioid epidemic

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Wednesday unveiled a $100 billion proposal to tackle the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States.

The legislation would fund prevention services and provide resources to programs for those battling addiction and in recovery.

"The opioid and addiction crisis is a national emergency that touches all communities, regardless of location, average income or racial makeup," Warren, of Massachusetts, said in a statement, adding that it's "long past time to enact comprehensive legislation" to address the problem.

The Democratic lawmakers said in a statement the plan would be financed by rolling back "just a fraction" of tax cuts that benefited drugmakers they say "played such a key role in creating this crisis." However, when asked if Warren and Cummings, D-Maryland, were specifically referring to the 2017 corporate tax cuts, a senior Democratic committee aide said "this is just a suggested approach" and that it is an option that is being considered because details have not yet been resolved.

Warren also said in a statement her proposed 2% tax on wealthy Americans who are worth $50 million or more could help fund the legislation.

More than 130 people in the U.S. die every day from opioid overdoses, with about 47,000 people dying in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC estimates the "economic burden" of the opioid epidemic at about $78.5 billion a year in the U.S., mostly due to added costs for treatment and on the criminal justice system.

The law would provide $10 billion per year to fund resources and programs over a span of ten years. It would grant: