Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Fox, Roku and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Disney popped in extended trading after the mass media company reported second-quarter results that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of $14.92 billion, topping analysts' estimates of $1.58 per share on revenue of $14.36 billion.

CEO Bob Iger announced that "Avengers: End Game" will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, the company's soon-to-be-launched streaming service, starting Dec. 1.

Roku stock surged more than 7% after the media-player manufacturer reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations. The company reported a loss of 9 cents per share and revenue of $206.7 million, beating Wall Street expectations of a 25 cent per share loss and $191.9 million in revenue. The company's platform revenue increased 79% year over year. Average revenue per user for the period came in at $19.06, 32 cents higher than analysts has projected.

The company also raised its guidance based on its own estimates that 1 in every 3 smart TVs sold in the U.S. during the first quarter were Roku TVs.

Fox's shares rose nearly 6% after the broadcasting company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Fox reported earnings per share of 76 cents and revenue of $2.75 billion. Wall Street had been expecting earnings per share of 67 cents and revenue of $2.61 billion. Its the company's first earnings report after selling its entertainment assets to Disney. Fox attributed its increase in revenue to affiliate and advertising revenues.

Fox also announced a sports and media partnership with online gambling company Stars Group called Fox Bet. The news sent shares of that company surging more than 20% after hours.

Etsy stock dropped nearly 6% in extended trading after the company's CFO revealed that the online retailer has paused some of its marketing investments. The company reported first-quarter earnings of 24 cents per share, 10 cents per share higher than expected, and revenue of $169.3 million, slightly lower than the $170.1 million expected.

Stamps.com stock plunged more than 45% during after hours trading after the company lowered its guidance for the 2019 fiscal year. The company now estimates full-year earnings per share of between $3.35 and $4.85, down from a range of $5.15 to $6.15. Analysts had expected 2019 fiscal year guidance of $5.43 earnings per share.

Stamps also reported first quarter earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $136 million, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates of $1.07 earnings per share on $126.1 million in revenue. Last quarter, the stock plunged 50% after announcing on the company's earnings call that it had given up an exclusive contract with the U.S. Postal Service.

Shares of e.l.f Beauty dropped 14% after the cosmetic company reported weak guidance for the 2019 fiscal year, despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company reported earnings of 6 cents per share, 1 cent higher than expected, and revenue of $66.1 million, $9.5 million higher than expected. The company also announced a $25 million buyback program.

Shares of Fossil surged nearly 10% after the watch maker reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss. Fossil reported a loss of 42 cents per share, compared with the estimated loss of 64 cents per share, and revenue of $465 million, compared with estimated revenue of $454 million. The company highlighted a strong growth in Asia, specifically China and India.