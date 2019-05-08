Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Office Depot, Lyft, Wendy's, TripAdvisor, Toyota & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
"You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes.... almost all real estate developers did – and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport," Trump tweets.Politicsread more
Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...Technologyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...Politicsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Pelosi's comments at a Washington Post event come hours before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a vote on whether to hold Barr in contempt.Politicsread more
After pulling back for several weeks, homebuyers stepped back into the mortgage market last week.Real Estateread more
Every time the Nasdaq 100 has sold off by more than 2% in 2019 it has reversed to hit a new high, one technical analyst notes.Trading Nationread more
Higher tariffs and the absence of a trade deal will force investors to lower estimates for global GDP, global earnings growth and the earnings multiple associated with higher...Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Chevron has a major decision to make after Anadarko decided to ditch a deal with the oil major and sell its business to Occidental.Energyread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Coty — The cosmetics company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents per share, beating forecasts by a penny a share. Revenue did fall below estimates, but Coty said supply chain issues that have impacted results in the past have now been largely resolved.
McKesson — The pharmaceutical distributor reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.69 per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above analysts' forecasts on growth in its surgical distribution business. McKesson also announced it was raising its cost savings target by $100 million to up to $500 million by the end of fiscal 2021.
Office Depot — The office supplies retailer matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share, with revenue slightly above forecasts. Office Depot did term the quarter "disappointing," due to poor performance at its CompuCom division and said it would implement a company-wide cost-reduction program.
Wendy's — The restaurant chain came in 3 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 14 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. Same-restaurant sales were up 1.3%, matching consensus.
Lyft — Lyft lost $1.14 billion in its first earnings report since going public, with the ride-sharing service saying this will be its peak year for losses and that it sees a clear path to profitability.
Electronic Arts — Electronic Arts reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.31 per share, topping the consensus estimate of 98 cents a share. The video game company's revenue also exceeded Street forecasts and Electronic Arts issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter and the full year.
TripAdvisor — TripAdvisor beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share. The travel review website operator's revenue was short of forecasts, however, and the company said it sees a slowdown in non-hotel revenue growth.
Sprint — Sprint lost an adjusted 4 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the penny a share loss that Wall Street was expecting. The mobile services provider's revenue come in above estimates, but also saw its steepest decline in subscribers in more than three years.
Match Group — Match Group came in 10 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share. The operator of Tinder and other dating services saw revenue beat forecasts, as well, as it gained more subscribers.
Qorvo — Qorvo reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.22 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 a share. The maker of radio frequency components also saw revenue beat estimates, and it gave an upbeat current-quarter outlook.
Toyota — Toyota forecast slower profit growth for the current fiscal year ending March 31, due to weaker vehicle sales in Japan and North America.
Papa John's — Papa John's reported adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topping analysts' projections, though the pizza chain reported an overall loss due to legal costs and financial assistance to its franchises in North America.
Bristol-Myers Squibb — Bristol-Myers Squibb sold $19 billion in bonds on Tuesday to help finance its planned purchase of drug maker Celgene, according to The Wall Street Journal. The bond sale was the largest in the US so far this year.