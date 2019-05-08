Uber drivers set to protest around the world ahead of the company's $90 billion IPO

Uber and Lyft drivers are logging off ride-hailing apps and taking to the streets in cities around the world Wednesday to protest against working conditions and wages.

The protests come ahead of Uber's anticipated IPO (initial public offering) on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday which could put the ride-hailing firm's valuation as high as $91.5 billion.

In the U.K., drivers planned a nine-hour boycott of the Uber app from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time in London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Glasgow. Hundreds of drivers are also expected to protest outside Uber's London headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

Fares in London were surging at 1.8x normal rates as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it's unclear if the surge pricing was related to driver availability or rainy weather conditions.

Drivers are also expected to stage protests against Uber and Lyft in at least eight cities around the U.S., including New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The London protests were organized by the United Private Hire Drivers Branch (UPHD) of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), who say Uber's executives will benefit from the massive IPO while drivers remain underpaid.

The U.K. drivers are demanding fares to increase to £2 ($2.60) per mile, up from the current rate of £1.25 per mile in London. The unions also want to lower the commission they pay Uber per ride from 25% to 15%.

"Uber's business model is unsustainable in its dependence upon large scale worker exploitation, tax avoidance and regulatory arbitrage," IWGB said in a statement.

Uber and Lyft drivers are classified as contractors instead of employees, which has exempted them from certain benefits like minimum wage and social security. Both companies acknowledged in their S-1 filings that identifying their workers as contractors is key to their business models.