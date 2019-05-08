Walmart raising tobacco purchase age to 21

Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.Marketsread more
The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over materials used to assemble special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a dispute over with House...Politicsread more
Walmart outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.Retailread more
This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.Technologyread more
Trump's Tweets on China show his attention is on Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden even as he prepares for the most crucial trade talks of his presidency.Politicsread more
President Trump's optimistic morning tweet on China trade talks was aimed at Wall Street and Beijing, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings on Wednesday unveiled a $100 billion proposal to tackle the...Politicsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she "never believed that the Chinese were going to honor what they said they were going to do" as part of a trade agreement.Politicsread more
Energy stocks slumped towards bear market territory after an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged the stock market lower.Energyread more
Walmart will increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 starting July 1 joining the growing list of retailers boosting their age policies, the company said in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration.
Walmart said it is also in the process of discontinuing sales of fruit and dessert flavored e-cigarettes. The retailer outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.
The FDA in April threatened to fine Walmart, Kroger, Family Dollar and more than a half dozen convenience store chains for illegally selling tobacco products to minors. Walmart in response said it would take a number of steps, including to strengthen its disciplinary action when stores fail secret shopper checks, enhance its data, analytics and systems and upgrade its age-verification training by using virtual-reality technology.
Walgreens and Rite Aid have already announced they would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products. Rite Aid also said it would stop selling all e-cigarettes in its stores though it would continue to sell cigarettes. A dozen states have already increased the age requirements and federal lawmakers are also considering nationwide legislation.
Read Walmart's letter to the FDA: