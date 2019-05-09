Down to their last few dollars: 7 successful founders reveal what they'd buy

"We would spend our last few dollars on digital marketing. Instagram is more valuable (and more accessible!) than any retail shop window on Madison Avenue or Rodeo Drive.

With your digital presence, you speak to your customers by articulating your brand messaging, imagery, promotions, ethos and more."

—Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, co-founders and creative directors of the global lifestyle brand Emily + Meritt and women's apparel line THE GREAT; follow Emily and Meritt on Instagram