8 steps economists say could help close the gender pay gap

Economists estimate that the gender pay gap — the gap between the median salaries of all working men and women in the U.S. — is about 80 cents earned by women for every dollar earned by a man.
And this gap isn't changing very quickly. According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR), if the pay gap continues to narrow at the same pace it has over the past 50 years, women will not reach pay parity until 2059. For women of color this date is even further into the future: The IWPR estimates that black women will wait until 2119 for equal pay and Hispanic women will have to wait until 2224.
CNBC Make It spoke with eight economists about what steps leaders could take to shrink the gender pay gap, as well as what individuals can do to minimize its affect on their earnings.
Here's what they had to say: