Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Ralph Lauren, Intel, Hostess Brands & more

J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock after the company's earnings and said it sees a 23% upside to target.

"Following last night's earnings we reiterate our Overweight rating, raise our price target, and add TWNK to the Analyst Focus List as a growth strategy pick. We upgraded the TWNK shares to Overweight last December on the thesis that (a) the Cloverhill facility would pivot from a headwind to a tailwind and (b) the losses at Walmart would abate or reverse. Both of these catalysts seem to be taking place; in addition, Hostess is gaining meaningful business in non-measured channels – beyond what we anticipated. Though we are only slightly upping our EPS estimates, we now model a greater contribution from sales and gross profit growth, rather than SG&A. Because (a) sales and gross profit are high quality drivers and (b) valuations have risen across food, we feel comfortable boosting our multiples and price target. Our new December 2019 price target of $16 implies 23% upside from yesterday's closing price."

Read more about this call here.