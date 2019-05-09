Chevron, the loser in the Anadarko buyout battle, is actually a winner on Wall Street

"Winning By Not Overpaying" is how Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read summed up Chevron's decision.

The outcome is ultimately positive for Chevron because executives proved to investors that they prioritize capital discipline and shareholder returns. Chevron also built goodwill by sticking with plans to raise its share buyback program by 25% to $5 billion per year, even though the increase was originally tied to the Anadarko deal, Read notes.

Shares of Chevron were up about 3% at roughly $121 on the news Thursday. The stock had tumbled as much as 7% since Chevron announced the Anadarko deal last month.

"Chevron did exactly the right thing and walked away, and the client feedback has been raining in positive," said Paul Sankey, lead oil analyst at Mizuho Securities. "The generalists particularly hated that the last decently performing sector in energy — mega-cap oil — was potentially losing its capital discipline."

According to Sankey, Chevron stood little to gain by countering Occidental's offer, except inflicting damage on its rival by forcing Occidental to increase its own bid. Instead, Chevron kept its "hard-won" reputation for capital discipline intact, Sankey said.

To be sure, by purchasing Anadarko, Chevron stood to gain valuable assets in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale oil region, as well as in the Gulf of Mexico and the growing liquefied natural gas market.

"Losing Anadarko probably stings a bit, given how strong a fit those assets were for Chevron. But it has a great existing asset base and a runway for growth, so I don't see any pressure to turn around and do another deal out of the gate," said Andrew Dittmar, a mergers and acquisitions analyst at energy analytics firm DrillingInfo.