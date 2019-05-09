Tech companies may have reshaped society over the past several decades, but their company cultures aren't always as revolutionary as the products they make.

Wellness guru Deepak Chopra is part of a movement to change the way we think about company culture. Chopra is a co-founder and board member of JUST Capital, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating consumers about how companies align with their values on worker health, business practices and ethical conduct.

Chopra co-founded the organization in 2013 with a group that includes Paul Tudor Jones, Rinaldo Brutoco, Arianna Huffington and Paul Scialla.

JUST Capital releases rankings of America's best companies every year based on polling across the entire U.S. Tech giants Microsoft and Intel topped the 2018 rankings. Both companies performed above the industry's average in worker compensation, retirement benefits, engagement with the consumer and community, and environmental impact.

Chopra says the best companies in America all share a single commonality: They treat their employees well. "If your employees are happy, turns out your customers will be happy," Chopra tells CNBC Make It. "If your customers are happy, your investors will be happy, and the company will be successful."

It may still be considered one of the most popular companies among job seekers, but Tesla scored in the bottom 10% of all companies in 2018, ranking 850th overall in worker well-being.

"It will take them some time to realize that creativity and innovation are not the only keys to success," Chopra says. "The key to success, ultimately, is the happiness of your employees."

To Chopra and JUST Capital, a successful company is one that manages to innovate without forgetting its obligations to society and the broader environment. Employees that share the same vision as management for the company tend to produce better outcomes, which contributes to the company's long-term health and success.

"When the employees have a shared vision where they complement each other's strengths, and where they are emotionally bonded, that's the ingredient to success," says Chopra.

