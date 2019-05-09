If there's only one concept you need to know when saving for retirement, it's this: compound interest. With compounding, you make money on your money. You make interest on your interest.

With compounding, the returns start small, but get bigger over time. Much bigger. And it's the secret to growing your retirement dollars.

Here's how it works: if you have $100, and you invest it with a 10% return, at the end of a year you have $110. The next year, you are not just making interest on the $100, you are also collecting interest on the $10 in interest you earned. You now have $121. ($110 plus 10 percent return = $121)