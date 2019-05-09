A proposed legal change in Hong Kong has businesses worried about the fate of the city

A Hong Kong government proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China is stoking fresh anxiety about the resilience of local autonomy in the financially important former British colony.

The territory retained its own laws, courts, currency and civil service when Britain transferred sovereignty to the People's Republic of China on July 1, 1997 in a historic handover broadcast worldwide. Hong Kong also enjoys freedom of speech and the internet in contrast to strict controls next door — and its transparent legal system is a key attraction for foreign banks, businesses and investors.

The proposed extradition law, however, is just the latest development suggesting the unique framework known as "one country, two systems" — in which Beijing handles defense and foreign affairs and promises to keep Hong Kong's local management in place until at least 2047 — is under increasing stress.

The local bar association, business organizations, human rights groups and others have expressed apprehension about the proposal, as have foreign governments.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, mandated by Congress, issued a brief Tuesday slamming the plan. If it's passed, the commission said, the rule would "increase the territory's susceptibility to Beijing's political coercion and further erode Hong Kong's autonomy."

Kurt Tong, the U.S. consul general in Hong Kong, described worries in the foreign community, including businesses, as "palpable" in an interview shown Saturday on public service broadcaster RTHK.

"We sense real concern about this," Tong said, adding that unease is compounded by a lack of "careful explanation."

The idea has sparked protests, the latest on April 28 drawing more than 20,000 people, while opposition lawmakers in the local Legislative Council are working to stop it.

On Saturday, nearly 300 people, many shouting slogans, watched lawmakers engage in heated debate on live video outside the council building.

Ava Sit, a university student, said she fears China will take advantage of any changes and try to limit Hong Kong's freedoms.

"I don't want Hong Kong to lose its democracy under PRC rule," she told CNBC, referring to the country's official name, the People's Republic of China.