Huawei CFO seeks to end extradition case, citing Trump's 'intimidating and coercive' comments

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou intends to seek a stay of her extradition proceedings with her lawyers citing politics and recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump among other reasons why the case should be thrown out.

Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in December by Canadian authorities at the request of the U.S. government. She was charged with bank and wire fraud in relation to violating American sanctions on Iran.

Her lawyers laid our their legal arguments in a Vancouver court on Wednesday local time with Meng in attendance.