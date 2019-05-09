Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander to take astronauts to the moon by 2024

WASHINGTON -- Jeff Bezos, chairman of Amazon and founder of Blue Origin, unveiled his space company's lunar lander for the first time on Thursday.

"This vehicle is going to the moon," Bezos said during an invite-only presentation to media and space industry executives.

"We were given a gift -- this nearby body called the moon," Bezos said. He added that the moon is a good place to begin manufacturing in space due to its lower gravity than the Earth. Getting resources from the moon "takes 24 times less energy to get it off the surface compared to the Earth," Bezos said, and "that is a huge lever."

The Blue Moon lander can bring 3.6 metric tons to the lunar surface, according to Bezos.

Bezos also unveiled the company's BE-7 rocket engine at the event. The engine will be test fired for the first time this summer, Bezos said. It's largely made of "printed" parts, he added.

"We need the new engine and that's what this is," Bezos said.

"It's time to go back to the moon and this time stay," Bezos said.

Blue Origin, established nearly two decades ago, has remained relatively quiet about the rockets, engines and capsules it is developing. With its Latin tagline of "step by step, ferociously," Blue Origin has been working on multiple space systems at the same time. Bezos invests more than $1 billion in the company each year, through sales of his Amazon shares.

Vice President Mike Pence earlier this year directed NASA to return U.S. astronauts to the surface of the moon within the next five years. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine answered by saying the agency will meet the White House's directive, which represents an acceleration of NASA's existing lunar exploration timeline. NASA's fiscal 2020 budget request included a massive increase in funding of the the Advanced Cislunar and Surface Capabilities (ACSC) program. Under ACSC, the agency would first send robots to the surface without crews, later following up with astronauts. Despite internal hesitancy, NASA is considering commercial alternatives such as Blue Origin for getting astronauts to the moon's surface.

"I love Vice President Pence's 2024 lunar landing goal," Bezos said, adding that Blue Origin can meet that timeline "because we started this three years ago."