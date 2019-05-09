One year after Malaysia's shock election, here's how Mahathir's government is doing

One year ago, Malaysians stunned the world when they toppled the political coalition that had governed the country for more than 60 years, and voted the opposition into power. The historic election win surprised even the victors themselves.

That surprise election outcome rocked financial markets, with investors selling down Malaysian stocks, bonds and currency in the immediate aftermath. But within the country, many were optimistic about the future under the rule of the opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan — the Malay language term for "alliance of hope."

"When Pakatan won the election, there were a lot of elevated expectations," said Harrison Cheng, associate director and lead analyst for Malaysia at risk consultancy Control Risks.

The Southeast Asian country had made international headlines for a financial scandal involving former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Hollywood, Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs and billions of dollars missing from state fund 1MDB. Questions around the missing billions contributed to Najib's defeat in the vote, with the former leader still facing charges now over money-laundering and corruption.