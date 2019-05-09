Royal baby Archie faces a complicated tax situation

It's official: Baby Sussex has greeted the world and the royal family. And he will eventually have to say hello to Uncle Sam.

The first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — made his world debut on Monday and his first public appearance on Wednesday.

Because the baby was born to an American mother, that also makes him an American citizen.

And being an American — regardless of where you live in the world — also comes with a tax bill because the U.S. is one of the few countries that tax people on citizenship, not residency.

For young Archie, that will mean a unique situation — and possibly a key decision when he's old enough as to whether or not to keep his American citizenship.