Symantec CEO Greg Clark steps down, stock drops

Symantec stock fell as much as 15% Thursday after the security company said its president and CEO, Greg Clark, has stepped down. The company is looking for a replacement.

Symantec director Richard Hill, formerly CEO of Novellus Systems, was named interim president and CEO, effective immediately, according to a statement.

"As we enter into a new financial year, Greg and the Board agreed that now is the right time to transition leadership, and we are confident in Rick's ability to drive the Company forward while we work to identify a permanent CEO," Symantec's board chairman, Daniel Schulman, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Clark became CEO in 2016, replacing Michael Brown. Clark arrived at Symantec earlier that year through the acquisition of security company Blue Coat, of which he was CEO. Earlier in his career Clark was an executive at IBM after it acquired Dascom, a security company Clark had founded.

In 2016 at the time that Symantec announced that Brown would be stepping down, it did not yet have a replacement. The Blue Coat deal came less than two months later.

Also on Thursday Symantec named its new chief financial officer: Vincent Pilette, who was previously Logitech's chief financial officer. Pilette replaces Nicholas Noviello, whose departure was announced in January.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

