The 10 worst cities for minimum-wage workers

Living off $7.25 an hour, the current federal minimum wage, is hard.

In the decade since the federal wage floor was last raised, these workers have lost almost 10% of their purchasing power, after adjusting for inflation, according to the Pew Research Center. And compared to their counterparts working 50 years ago they fare even worse, earning 29% less for their efforts according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Maybe that's why a majority of voters across both political parties support raising the federal minimum wage. In a recent Hill-HarrisX poll, 55% of registered voters said they support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, while another 27% felt it should be increased by a smaller amount.

EPI estimates that had the minimum wage kept pace with labor productivity growth since 1968, it would be more than $20 an hour currently. Instead, despite efforts in Congress to set the minimum wage at $15 an hour and the choice by many cities and states to set their own higher rates, the federal minimum wage it remains at the level set back in 2009.

Depending on local laws and a city's cost of living, some minimum-wage workers may be feeling the pain of their limited earnings more acutely — and it might not be in the locations you'd expect.

CNBC Make It collected data on the minimum wage in the 75 largest U.S. cities, by population, and paired that with EPI's research into the cost of living in each of those areas to to find out where workers without children will be hardest-pressed to afford rent, utilities, food, transportation, healthcare, taxes and other basic necessities.

Surprisingly, big coastal cities like San Francisco and New York, infamous for their sky-high costs of living, aren't the worst offenders, thanks to $15 minimum wage rate hikes. Instead, smaller cities experiencing population and industry growth top the list, largely because their cost of living has increased while the minimum wage remains $7.25.

Below are the 10 cities that are hardest to live in for minimum-wage earners, as well as how many hours of work would be required to afford typical monthly expenses in those places: