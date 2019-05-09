VISIT CNBC.COM

The US is home to more billionaires than China, Germany and Russia combined

There are 2,604 billionaires in the world, according to the Wealth-X Billionaire Census 2019, and over a quarter of these ultra-high-net-worth individuals reside in the U.S. "North America was the only region to record an increase in billionaire population," the report notes.

While the worldwide billionaire population was down 5.4% in 2018, it grew by almost 4% in the U.S., from 680 to 705 individuals, the report found. China, the country with the second-highest number of billionaires, has 285.

Though total billionaire wealth in the U.S. fell by around 5%, it still exceeded that of the next eight wealthiest countries combined, Wealth X found: The billionaires of China, Germany, Russia, the U.K., Switzerland, Hong Kong, India and Saudi Arabia have a combined total of $2.9 trillion, while U.S. billionaires have over $3 trillion.

"Against a backdrop of heightened market volatility, global trade tensions and a slowdown in economic growth, the combined wealth of the world's billionaires dropped by 7% to $8.6 trillion," the report states, adding that American billionaires fared better than others around the world thanks to tax cuts and "robust corporate earnings."

These are the 10 countries with the largest populations of billionaires.

10. TIE: United Arab Emirates

Number of billionaires: 55
Total wealth: $165 billion

10. TIE: France

Number of billionaires: 55
Total wealth: $195 billion

9. Saudi Arabia

Number of billionaires: 57
Total wealth: $147 billion

8. India

Number of billionaires: 82
Total wealth: $284 billion

7. Hong Kong

Number of billionaires: 87
Total wealth: $259 billion

Note: Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous, special administrative region of China.

6. Switzerland

Number of billionaires: 91
Total wealth: $240 billion

5. United Kingdom

Number of billionaires: 97
Total wealth: $209 billion

4. Russia

Number of billionaires: 102
Total wealth: $355 billion

3. Germany

Number of billionaires: 146
Total wealth: $442 billion

2. China

Number of billionaires: 285
Total wealth: $996 billion

1. United States

Number of billionaires: 705
Total wealth: $3.013 trillion

