There are more billionaires in NYC alone than there are in all of the UK or France

Of the 2,604 billionaires in the world, 105 of them live in New York City. That puts New York ahead of any other city around the globe and even ahead of almost every country, with the exception of China and Germany, data firm Wealth-X reports in its 2019 Billionaire Census.

Hong Kong has the second-highest total of billionaires, with 87, and San Francisco comes third with 75.

"San Francisco is the clear leader when it comes to billionaire density," Wealth-X notes. The tech hub has one billionaire for approximately every 11,600 residents, while NYC has one for every 81,000 inhabitants.

Los Angeles also cracked the top 10 cities for billionaires worldwide, coming in seventh with a billionaire population of 39.

In general, "billionaires are increasingly congregating in a cluster of cities," Wealth-X reports, adding: "The top 15 billionaire cities accounted for almost 30% of the global billionaire population in 2018, with a total of 773 billionaires."

Here's the full list of the top 15:

1. New York

Number of billionaires: 105
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 81,311 inhabitants

2. Hong Kong

Number of billionaires: 87
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 84,962 inhabitants

3. San Francisco

Number of billionaires: 75
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 11,612 inhabitants

4. Moscow

Number of billionaires: 70
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 176,145 inhabitants

5. London

Number of billionaires: 65
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 135,198 inhabitants

6. Beijing

Number of billionaires: 55
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 223,000 inhabitants

7. Singapore (TIE)

Number of billionaires: 39
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 143,904 inhabitants

7. Los Angeles (TIE)

Number of billionaires: 39
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 101,957 inhabitants

9. Dubai (TIE)

Number of billionaires: 38
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 84,007 inhabitants

9. Mumbai (TIE)

Number of billionaires: 38
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 327,431 inhabitants

11. Shenzhen

Number of billionaires: 37
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 294,636 inhabitants

12. São Paulo

Number of billionaires: 33
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 362,661 inhabitants

13. Istanbul

Number of billionaires: 32
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 462,629 inhabitants

14. Hangzhou

Number of billionaires: 31
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 143,677 inhabitants

15. Tokyo

Number of billionaires: 29
Billionaire density: One billionaire per 319,750 inhabitants

