Trump on latest North Korean missile tests: 'Nobody's happy about it'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wasn't pleased to hear reports that North Korea had launched two short-range missiles overnight.

"They were smaller missiles, short-range missiles," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Nobody's happy about it, but we're taking a good look, and we'll see."

"The relationship continues, but we'll see what happens," Trump added. "They want to negotiate, they're talking about negotiating, but I don't think they're ready to negotiate."

Thursday's firing was the second in less than a week. Just days ago, North Korea launched several unidentified projectiles, the first confirmed rocket launches Pyongyang had conducted since 2017.

Trump compared the stalled North Korean negotiations to his current trade talks with China, which are underway this week in Washington.

"It's very much like China, we were getting very close to a deal, and then they started to renegotiate the deal, and we can't have that," Trump said.