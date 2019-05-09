Uber changed the way we get around. Now can it handle going public?

Uber is set to go public in the biggest IPO of a U.S. company since Facebook seven years ago. It probably will be valued at around $90 billion.

Why does it matter?

Facebook changed the way we socialize and the way we advertise. Google changed the way we search and watch video. Uber, as much as any company in a generation, has changed the way we work and the way we get from point A to point B.

Not only that, it's a company that seemed to nearly implode from public scrutiny just a couple of years ago, and it's about to get a lot more attention. Can investors handle that? Can society handle that?

In this week's episode of Fortt Knox, CNBC's Jon Fortt speaks with Ina Fried from Axios about the company's upcoming IPO.

