US trade tactic could continue to prolong business uncertainties, expert says

Removing U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in stages might be a good strategy to hold Beijing to its promises made during trade negotiations, but it will make it harder for businesses to operate, a former U.S. trade negotiator said Thursday.

There's a distinction between what might be attractive as a trade negotiating strategy and what might be attractive from a business perspective, Stephen Olson, a research fellow at the pro-trade group Hinrich Foundation, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday.

While removing the tariffs in stages may be effective for the U.S. to keep its leverage in the trade talks, such a move "makes it very, very difficult to do planning and it only extends the period of uncertainty" for businesses, he said.

As part of the final trade deal, U.S. officials want to keep at least some of the tariffs in place as a way to ensure Beijing lives up to its commitments. China, for its part, wants the tariffs to be completely removed.

Speaking at a rally in Florida Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that China "broke the deal" in the ongoing trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Over the weekend, the president threatened on Twitter to significantly raise American levies on Chinese goods — with a first increase this coming Friday, and another "shortly."

China has threatened to retaliate if the U.S. hikes tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods to 25% from 10%.