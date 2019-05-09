[The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump was set to host the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox at the White House on Thursday, even with nearly a dozen players and the team's manager refusing to show up at least partly in protest of the administration's response to a disastrous hurricane in Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press reported that all of the players boycotting the White House event are people of color. In contrast, every white player is expected to attend the ceremony. J.D. Martinez, who is of Cuban descent, is also set to attend, according to the AP.

A spokesperson for the Red Sox did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to confirm the details of the reported boycott.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report

