What every woman needs to know about investing

Investing isn't just a man's game.

Financial equality and independence are just as important for women. And for those women looking to seek a life of prosperity and build wealth, having the right investing skills is the key.

Many women may think they lack the knowledge and insight necessary to grow their money with investments. But various reports, including one found in The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment's "Investing to Advance Women" guide, consistently confirm that women outperform men by a considerable margin when it comes to investing.

To that point, a recent STEMconnector report found that women earn 12% higher returns than men when it came to individual investments.

So what's different about the way a woman invests? Regarding banking and investing, in general women don't approach decision-making the same way men do.