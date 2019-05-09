What every woman needs to know about investing

Investing isn't just a man's game.
Financial equality and independence are just as important for women. And for those women looking to seek a life of prosperity and build wealth, having the right investing skills is the key.
Many women may think they lack the knowledge and insight necessary to grow their money with investments. But various reports, including one found in The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment's "Investing to Advance Women" guide, consistently confirm that women outperform men by a considerable margin when it comes to investing.
To that point, a recent STEMconnector report found that women earn 12% higher returns than men when it came to individual investments.
So what's different about the way a woman invests? Regarding banking and investing, in general women don't approach decision-making the same way men do.
- Risk tolerance: While not everyone manages their money the same, the gap in how women and men view risk is obvious. A Wells Fargo Investment Institute study found that 16% of men identify as "more aggressive" compared to just 4% of women.
- Integrated financial goals: For women, integrating a career, family and the need for self-care is often more important than beating the benchmark. This drives them toward more meaningful financial goals tailored to their life's circumstances.
- Relational approach: Rather than being driven by processes and results, women are more relational with their money. Seeing the big picture — which is essential in building an investment strategy — is part of their natural repertoire.