Warren Buffett's tribute to a legendary investor reveals 3 secrets to living an extraordinary life

Benjamin Graham, widely regarded as the father of value investing, was considered a legend for many reasons.

His acclaimed book, "The Intelligent Investor," changed the lives of many — particularly Warren Buffett's, who was one of Graham's students at Columbia Business School.

Graham played a significant role in shaping Buffett's career and investment philosophy. (The Berkshire Hathaway CEO even named his first son, Howard Graham Buffett, after Graham.)

But Graham's influence extended well beyond lessons on analyzing financial statements.

In a short remembrance published in the Financial Analyst Journal to Graham after his death in 1976, Buffett emphasized what he learned from the three things Graham said he hoped — even at the age of 80 — to do every day.

Each of those hopes undoubtedly shaped Buffett to become one of the richest and most influential people in the world. Here's what they can teach us about how to live an extraordinary life: