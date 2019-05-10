Americans are flocking to these 6 California cities where business is booming and salaries are rising

Though wages remain largely stagnant for many American workers, there are several cities around the U.S. where incomes are on the rise.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates analyzed 347 American cities with populations of 500,000 or under, looking for places experiencing a combination of economic prosperity, population growth and rising incomes. To rank the top "boomtowns," or cities that meet these criteria, the site looked at five-year data on population, housing, GDP and per capita income from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Though it's home to notoriously expensive cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, California also showed up several times on the list with cities including Santa Rosa, San Luis Obispo and Sacramento. These metro areas "offer incentives, such as a more affordable cost-of-living or a higher paycheck — or both," GOBankingRates reports.