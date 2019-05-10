Chinese video streaming giant iQiyi launches $300 virtual reality headset

Chinese video entertainment company iQiyi is taking the novel approach of a media platform getting into the hardware business.

On Thursday, the Beijing-based firm released a new virtual reality headset, called Qiyu 2S. It's a more affordable version of its 4K VR integrated headset that the company launched last year.

CNBC tested out the device, and the immediate takeaway was how light the Qiyu 2S felt. The device is still heavier than a baseball cap, but at 280 grams, or 9.9 ounces, iQiyi's VR headset doesn't have any of the heft that other devices do. During the limited test, the peripheral also didn't induce any feelings of sickness or discomfort. The headset is made by iQiyi subsidiary Qiyu and uses chips from Qualcomm.

With 4K resolution, a wifi connection with no wires required and an advertised starting price of 1,999 yuan ($294), the company has a competitive, mid-market VR headset. Last year's model, the VR II, retails for at least $100 more.