Commit to educating yourself about your finances, the future you will thank you for it.

The most important investment you can make is investing in you and perhaps one of the best ways to do that is learning about personal finance. Managing your finances well better positions you when unexpected expenses arise or if you suddenly lose your job. You can also tackle debt more easily such as student loans and save more aggressively for retirement.

Poor money management, on the other hand, can be costly. For example, a low credit score means higher interest rates on credit cards, car loans, mortgages and more. The higher the interest rate the more you'll pay for what you buy compared to someone with a good credit score.