Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the hint

Private equity poses big risks for the stock market and its...

Private equity is rising in prominence and presents potential issues for stock markets and retail investors.

It's time for markets to end their illusions about a US-China...

What markets have misunderstood since the negotiations resumed last December is that the talks had become just one of many events of a new era of geopolitical and systemic...

Amazon mistakenly told some sellers it was blocking ads with...

The incident is the latest example of Amazon marketplace sellers getting caught in the crossfire as the company has struggled to manage the sprawling growth of the third-party...

Uber's IPO caps an era of mediocrity and small thinking in...

While disappointing for investors, Uber's debut may signal a welcome turning point for many in Silicon Valley. The IPO caps an era characterized by big investments in...

You can live like Elizabeth Holmes — for more than $5,000 a month

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has moved out of her luxury apartment in San Francisco. It is now available to rent.

This robot can pick tomatoes without bruising them and detect...

This robot can pick tomatoes without bruising them and detect ripeness better than humans

Disney and The New York Times show how the media dinosaurs can...

It's easy to talk about media disruption, but it's a lot harder for new media players to gain actual traction against legacy players.

Pfizer holds lead in erectile dysfunction market even as Viagra...

Despite competition from other drugmakers, Pfizer has been able to maintain a significant share in the erectile dysfunction market thanks in part to launching its own generic...

Salesforce owns a stake in Lyft worth almost $27 million

Salesforce just disclosed that it has an investment in ride-hailing company Lyft, which is a departure from its focus on software.

How to use Warren Buffett's 'simple' test for making tough...

Money will come and go, but reputation follows you forever.

Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the...

"Secret" menu items attract customers who want to feel exclusive.

These charts from Uber's IPO filing show why investors are...

Uber has to keep prices low enough to draw riders, while paying drivers enough to keep them working for the company.

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • "Secret" menu items are usually just customized orders that have gained popularity with customers.
  • Cult burger chain In-N-Out once had a "secret" menu for customers in the know.
  • McDonald's, Starbucks and Chipotle have all added menu items based on popular customized orders.

Customers love to order "secret" menu items.

Usually, there's not that much of a secret to it — swap out one or two ingredients or add a few more burger patties to personalize the order. But add the word "secret" and maybe a fun nickname, and there's a whole new appeal for customers.

"People love to be in on something that the mass market doesn't know about," Michael Solomon, a consumer behavior expert and marketing professor at St. Joseph's University, said. "They feel like they're in on it, especially because it grants them membership to an exclusive club."

Restaurant chains can track personalized orders and crunch the numbers, helping them learn more about their customer base. If a creative customized order becomes popular enough, it could make it to the official menu board.

Like the early days of retail pop-up stores or food trucks, half of the fun for some consumers is knowing what other people don't. So when companies add popular personalized items to their menu, they might lose the people who ordered it in the first place, according to Solomon. But they gain a new product that might have never occurred to their research and development teams.

Here are some restaurants that have added new menu items based on customers' favorite "secret" orders:

Starbucks
Starbucks Dragon Drink
In addition to a new innovation lab, Starbucks gets a helping hand from some customers when it comes to adding new drinks. Starbucks spokeswoman Maggie Jantzen said that there's more than 170,000 ways for baristas to customize a drink. Thanks to the allure of being designated a "secret" menu item by customers, some of those personalized orders make their way to the official menu.

One of this summer's limited-time drinks — the Dragon Drink — became popular last year when customers started posting on social media to order the Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers with coconut milk instead of water.

McDonald's

Earlier this week, McDonald's announced that it's bringing some international favorites like the Netherlands' Stroopwafel McFlurry to U.S. locations for a short time. Besides mining its global stores for new product ideas, the Chicago-based company also takes note of personalized orders.

When the burger chain announced its Triple Breakfast Stacks last year, McDonald's attributed the menu addition to all of the diners who had been tweaking traditional items to make the super-sized sandwiches.

In-N-Out Burger
Beloved West Coast burger chain In-N-Out Burger has long been known for its secret menu. But the company now lists some on those items on its website on its "not-so-secret" menu. Order the 4x4 — also known as the Quad Quad — for a burger with four beef patties.

Chipotle
Chipotle is testing adding quesadillas to its menu.
For a couple of years, rumors swirled that Chipotle Mexican Grill customers can order another Mexican entree: quesadillas. The option is already available on the children's menu, and a regular entree quesadilla is testing in select locations now, according to Chipotle spokeswoman Regina Wu.