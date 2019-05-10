Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the hint

Customers love to order "secret" menu items.

Usually, there's not that much of a secret to it — swap out one or two ingredients or add a few more burger patties to personalize the order. But add the word "secret" and maybe a fun nickname, and there's a whole new appeal for customers.

"People love to be in on something that the mass market doesn't know about," Michael Solomon, a consumer behavior expert and marketing professor at St. Joseph's University, said. "They feel like they're in on it, especially because it grants them membership to an exclusive club."

Restaurant chains can track personalized orders and crunch the numbers, helping them learn more about their customer base. If a creative customized order becomes popular enough, it could make it to the official menu board.

Like the early days of retail pop-up stores or food trucks, half of the fun for some consumers is knowing what other people don't. So when companies add popular personalized items to their menu, they might lose the people who ordered it in the first place, according to Solomon. But they gain a new product that might have never occurred to their research and development teams.

Here are some restaurants that have added new menu items based on customers' favorite "secret" orders: