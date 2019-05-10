Festivals worth traveling to this summer

May is the kick-off month for a packed spring and summer schedule of music, dance, food and theater festivals, museum exhibit openings and city-wide parties. Many will likely be happening right in your city, but here are a handful that could be worth planning a trip around.

Jazz in Atlanta

The month-long Atlanta Jazz Festival is underway now, with jazz erupting in neighborhood parks, MARTA stations, city museums, clubs and bistros and even at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The festival's grand finale takes place Memorial Day weekend (May 25-26) with a free concert at Atlanta's Piedmont Park featuring more than a two dozen noted jazz performers .

Get your tie-dye and party like its 1969

This August marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the groovy three-day, mud and hippie-filled music festival that took place in upstate New York. Several major events are planned to mark the milestone.

Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just opened a Woodstock 50 exhibition with rare prints, performance outfits, video footage, original signage and artifacts including the guitar strap Jimi Hendrix used while playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the festival.

Michael Lang, the co-creator of the original Woodstock Music & Art Festival, is trying to raise funds to rescue a Woodstock 50 concert with Miley Cyrus, Santana, Chance the Rapper and Jay-Z, and many others scheduled for Watkins Glen, New York on August 16-18. But organizers are currently mired in a contentious legal battle, and it's unclear what will happen.



But a series of concerts with Ringo Starr, Santana, the Doobie Brothers, John Fogerty and others is on for Bethel Woods, New York, the site of the original Woodstock Festival, for Aug. 16-18. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has also scheduled a showing of the award-winning "Woodstock" documentary in the field where the event took place, which is sold out.