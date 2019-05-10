House Democrats subpoena Trump's tax returns from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, IRS chief

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said Friday that he has issued subpoenas to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig demanding six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The subpoenas came four days after Mnuchin said that he would not allow Trump's personal and business tax returns to be released to Congress because he had determined that the request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

But Neal, in the letter announcing the subpoenas Friday afternoon, called his request for the returns "reasonable."

"While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material," Neal wrote. "I sincerely hope that the Treasury Department will furnish the requested material in the next week so the committee can quickly begin its work."

Spokesmen for Trump and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the subpoenas.

Read the full press release from Neal below:

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA) released the following statement after issuing subpoenas to Department of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig for six years of the President's personal and business tax returns: "Last month, the Ways and Means Committee began an investigation into the mandatory audit program at the IRS in an effort to assess the extent to which the IRS audits and enforces the federal tax laws against a sitting President and to determine if those audits need to be codified into federal law. As part of that inquiry, on April 3, I requested six years of the President's personal and business tax returns, pursuant to my authority under section 6103(f) of the IRS Code. I believed then, as I do now, that reviewing the requested documents is a necessary piece of the committee's work. "Unfortunately, the Treasury Department and the IRS have denied my reasonable request. Despite the agency's denial, we on the Ways and Means Committee are still moving forward with our inquiry. After reviewing the options available to me, and upon the advice of counsel, I issued subpoenas today to the Secretary of the Treasury and the Commissioner of the IRS for six years of personal and business returns. While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material. I sincerely hope that the Treasury Department will furnish the requested material in the next week so the committee can quickly begin its work."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.