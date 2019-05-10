Top vaccine makers Merck and Pfizer target China and older adults next

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Kudlow says Trump and Xi are likely to meet at G-20 summit...

Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for continued trade talks.

Marketsread more

Major US companies oppose Trump's call for Fed to cut interest...

Not a single North America-based CFO on the CNBC Global CFO Council thinks that the Fed should cut interest rates, which President Trump and his economic advisors have been...

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

Trump's hard-line trade views were formed long before China...

President Trump's views on trade, tariffs and multinational trade deals were set in stone long before he became president.

Politicsread more

Trump tells China to 'act now' on trade or face a 'far worse'...

Chinese and U.S. negotiators held trade talks in Washington on Friday after Trump more than doubled tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Marketsread more

Campaign to raise US smoking age to 21 finds unlikely supporter...

Altria, Juul and British American Tobacco — the largest U.S. cigarette and e-cigarette manufacturers — are supporting raising the smoking age to 21. Regulators are pressuring...

Health and Scienceread more

4 entrepreneurs on the challenges of maternity leave when you're...

Balancing the demands of work and family is no easy feat. And, if you're a mother, juggling the responsibility of both often comes with a lot of sacrifice. CNBC Make It spoke...

Closing The Gapread more

It's 'crazy talk' to say the US isn't tough on Russia: Mike...

The Trump administration has "put real money into our Defense Department," Pompeo says, adding that "Vladimir Putin can't possibly think that's a good thing for him."

World Politicsread more

Pfizer holds lead in erectile dysfunction market even as Viagra...

Despite competition from other drugmakers, Pfizer has been able to maintain a significant share in the erectile dysfunction market thanks in part to launching its own generic...

Health and Scienceread more

Former Countrywide CEO Angelo Mozilo says financial crisis wasn't...

Looking back more than a decade later, the former head of Countrywide Financial said he's become a convenient scapegoat without justification.

Real Estateread more

Iran is an active threat — but we're willing to talk with them,...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is readying its military and diplomatic tools so that President Donald Trump has "an option set in the event that the Iranians...

World Politicsread more

Elon Musk shows SpaceX's first 60 Starlink internet satellites...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a first look of his company's internet satellites packed and ready for launch in a few days.

Investing in Spaceread more

Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the...

"Secret" menu items attract customers who want to feel exclusive.

Restaurantsread more
Pharmaceuticals

Top vaccine makers Merck and Pfizer target China and older adults next

Shawn Baldwin
VIDEO18:0018:00
The money behind vaccines
Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

During the past few decades, the number of companies producing vaccines has dwindled to just a handful. There are other players in the space, but today, the four big drug companies that now dominate the market are Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur and GlaxoSmithKline.

Selling a vaccine like Shingrix for the shingles or Gardasil 9 for HPV is where a company can make big profits. Gardasil 9 reached over $3 billion in sales in 2018 and with the patent not expiring until 2028 in the U.S., it could reach billions more, according to analysts.

Watch this video to find out what the future holds for vaccines makers Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur and GlaxoSmithKline.

Watch more: