Here's why global stocks aren't sinking despite the US tariff hike

A global stock market sell-off started to ease on Friday despite the U.S. fulfilling a promise to ramp up tariffs on Chinese goods.

The U.S. hiked tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday. In response, Beijing said it "deeply regrets" the tariff hike and would take countermeasures — though no specifics were provided.

Markets across the globe initially fell overnight but were quick to bounce back and trade higher. In Asia, mainland Chinese stocks jumped with the Shanghai composite rising more than 3%. In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 traded nearly 1% higher in early deals with the German DAX up by the same amount. Stateside, Dow futures initially slipped and pointed to nearly triple-digit losses at the open, but soon recovered.

Uncertainty over trade talks will linger, but some analysts believe investors are still optimistic that the world's two-largest economies will avoid a full-blown trade war.